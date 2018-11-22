Some See Witherspoon as a Weak Link in Secondary

Niners cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (No. 23) pleads his case after being penalized in a loss to the Giants. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It was late last fall when cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon moved into the 49ers starting lineup and began to look as if he belonged.

The rookie supplanted Rashard Robinson in late October and made some good plays and came up with an interception against the Eagles to raise the hopes of head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“I think he showed some good things to get excited about and I hope he continues to get better,” said Shanahan.

Soon, Robinson was traded and Witherspoon finished the season as a starter and the Niners were optimistic about what they saw. They believed the young corner, paired with veteran Richard Sherman, would give them a solid cornerback duo in 2018.

But after 10 games, Witherspoon is apparently falling short of expectations.

As Grant Cohn of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat wrote this week, opposing teams have begun to go after Witherspoon as “a weak link” in the secondary. And, former 49ers safety Donte Whitner, now a media analyst, has critiqued Witherspoon, pointing out his mistakes in games this season.

Against the Giants, Witherspoon gave up a touchdown catch to Odell Beckham Jr. and didn’t wrap up on some attempted tackles, Whitner said.

“He has bad eyes,” Whitner said of the young cornerback. “He’s undisciplined and doesn’t want to watch his guy. It’s all fundamentals, things that started in the preseason that didn’t get corrected.”

Even defensive coordinator Robert Saleh told reporters this week that Witherspoon, who may have expected safety help on the TD throw to Beckham, had given Beckham too much cushion.

“(He) should be a lot closer and make it a lot tighter throw,” Saleh said. “We always talk about (that), even though you have help, never count on help. Do your job the best you can to keep things tight.”

Witherspoon also was penalized for pass interference on Beckham on the Giants’ game-winning drive at the end of the game.

As a tackler, Saleh says Witherspoon must get better.

“Ahkello has got to step up and play great in the run game, from a tackling standpoint,” Saleh said. “He’s got to reconnect himself to what he was doing last year in that regard.”

The 2-8 49ers travel to Tampa Bay this week to take on the 3-7 Bucs Sunday. Saleh says he still has faith Witherspoon can be a good NFL cornerback.

“I believe in Ahkello,” said Saleh. “I think he’s a really good (corner). He got the skill set.”