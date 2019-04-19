Marcelo Dominquez-Salgado, 77, from Camp Meeker was reported missing at about 6 p.m. (April 19, 2019)

An elderly man is missing from Sonoma County Friday night and sheriff's officials are asking for help finding him.

Marcelo Dominquez-Salgado, 77, from Camp Meeker was reported missing at about 6 p.m.

He walked away from his home at about 3 p.m. and was last seen walking east on Market Street toward Bohemian Highway by a nearby resident.

Dominquez-Salgado suffers from a medical condition and is considered to be at-risk.

He is 4 feet 8 inches tall, 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue/green striped T-shirt, brown jacket, blue jeans and maroon or red boots.

Sheriff's officials are asking anyone who locates Dominquez-Salgado to call sheriff's dispatchers at (707) 565-2121.