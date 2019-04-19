Sonoma County Sheriff's Deputies Seek Help Finding Missing Man - NBC Bay Area
Sonoma County Sheriff's Deputies Seek Help Finding Missing Man

By Bay City News

Published 32 minutes ago

    Sonoma County Sheriff's Office
    An elderly man is missing from Sonoma County Friday night and sheriff's officials are asking for help finding him.

    Marcelo Dominquez-Salgado, 77, from Camp Meeker was reported missing at about 6 p.m.

    He walked away from his home at about 3 p.m. and was last seen walking east on Market Street toward Bohemian Highway by a nearby resident.

    Dominquez-Salgado suffers from a medical condition and is considered to be at-risk.

    He is 4 feet 8 inches tall, 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue/green striped T-shirt, brown jacket, blue jeans and maroon or red boots.

    Sheriff's officials are asking anyone who locates Dominquez-Salgado to call sheriff's dispatchers at (707) 565-2121.

