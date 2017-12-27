Sonoma County Wildfire Recovery Centers Closing Thursday

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 10: An evacuee carries supplies into the Sonoma County Fairgrounds evacuation center on October 10, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Fifteen people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 2,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Two Disaster Recovery Centers opened in Sonoma County following the deadly wildfires that burned through the region in October will close permanently on Thursday, county officials said.

The centers at the Hanna Boys Center at 17000 Arnold Drive in Sonoma and the Press Democrat building at 427 Mendocino Ave. in Santa Rosa are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and again on Thursday, according to the county.

The centers, jointly run by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, have offered assistance and resources to survivors of the fires that started Oct. 8.

Residents had a deadline earlier this month to apply for FEMA grants to cover home repairs and other disaster-related needs, while the deadline to return applications for help from the U.S. Small Business Administration for businesses that suffered losses as a result of the wildfires is July 12, 2018.

Those affected by the October wildfires can get assistance by visiting wildfirerecovery.org or disasterassistance.gov, calling (800) 621-3362 or (800) 462-7585 or using FEMA's smartphone app.