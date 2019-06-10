A suspect who led authorities on a high-speed chase in the South Bay early Monday slammed into a minivan in San Jose, leaving at least one person dead and another person hurt, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The male suspect, who admitted to using methamphetamine before the crash, blew through a red light at the intersection of Yerba Buena Road and the southbound Highway 101 exit and crashed into the minivan, CHP officer Ross Lee said. The driver of the minivan died at the scene. A passenger suffered critical injuries but is said to be in stable condition.

"This is a very tragic incident," Lee said.

At about 3:15 a.m., a San Jose CHP unit on patrol along southbound Interstate 280 spotted a suspect behind the wheel of a BMW driving erratically, speeding and weaving in and out of traffic, Lee said.

The man, who has been identified as a 28-year-old, continued to either drive above the speed limit or stop almost entirely on the freeway before officers tried to pull him over, according to Lee.

When authorities tried to stop him, the man initially slowed down, but then he turned off his lights and sped off, reaching speeds up to 120 mph, Lee said. The suspect then exited the freeway at the Yerba Buena exit and collided with the minivan. The suspect proceeded to flee the scene on foot, but he was captured.

The man was eventually arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to Lee. In addition to admitting to using methamphetamine, the man said he didn't pull over because he had a felony warrant.

The man and a passenger in the BMW with him were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, Lee said.