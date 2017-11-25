Special Offers for Small Business Saturday in the Bay Area

Cliche Noe Gift store is one of the many local businesses in the Bay Area hoping to gain a boost in sales for Small Business Saturday. (Nov. 25, 2017)

It's Small Business Saturday, and pop-up stores are offering special discounts and refreshments available to customers in San Francisco, sponsors said.

From 12-5 p.m., a holiday pop-up of more than 200 sellers will be featured on Pier 35, sponsored by Etsy and American Express.

The Museum of Ice Cream on Grant Avenue will offer installations where shoppers can take selfies and sweet treats from local vendors.

Clement Street, the major shopping area of the city's Richmond district, is holding a Small Business Saturday Kids Edition.

On Fillmore Street, shoppers can shop at pop-ups and enjoy music and snacks all day.

Small Business Saturday is celebrated on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and was launched in 2010 by American Express to attract more customers to small, independent businesses.