Klay Thompson and the Warriors got past the Bulls on Wednesday night. (Jan. 17, 2018)

Despite losing Jordan Bell inside the first minute and not having Draymond Green or Andre Iguodala at all, the Warriors on Wednesday won their 14th straight road game, tying a franchise-record.

With Klay Thompson (season-high 38 points) and Stephen Curry (30) leading the way, the Warriors rode a tremendous third quarter and held off a late Bulls rally for a 119-112 victory at United Center in Chicago.

The Warriors (37-9) led by as much as 19 in the victory gave them a sweep of the two-game season series with the Bulls for only the second time since 2000-01.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: Thompson and Curry, AKA the Splash Brothers, were fairly equal partners in taking down the Bulls.

Thompson’s line: 38 points (12-of-22 shooting from the field, including 7-of-13 from beyond the arc, 7-of-9 from the line), four rebounds, two assists and a block. He played 37 minutes and finished plus-14.

Curry’s line: 30 points (10-of-18 shooting, 6-of-11 from deep, 4-of-4 from the line), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal. He played 35 minutes and finished plus-21.

TURNING POINT: Trailing 66-63 at the half, the Warriors opened the second half with a 28-6 burst to take a 91-72 lead on a pair of Durant free throws with 2:59 left in the third quarter.

The Warriors at one point during that stretch reeled off 19 unanswered points, holding Chicago to 0-of-13 shooting and three turnovers.

The Bulls rallied late, getting as close as five inside the final minute before the Warriors closed it out.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: Jordan Bell left the game with 11: 36 remaining in the first quarter after sustaining a sprained left ankle in an effort to block a dunk by Chicago center Robin Lopez. Bell did not return and will undergo an MRI test on Thursday. F Draymond Green (R shoulder soreness) and F Andre Iguodala (L calf contusion) were listed as out.

Bulls: G Cameron Payne (R foot surgery) was listed as out. G Kris Dunn left late in the game after landing on his face following a breakaway dunk.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Warriors return to action on Saturday in Houston, where they face the Rockets at Toyota Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:35 p.m.