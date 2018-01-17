Despite losing Jordan Bell inside the first minute and not having Draymond Green or Andre Iguodala at all, the Warriors on Wednesday won their 14th straight road game, tying a franchise-record.
With Klay Thompson (season-high 38 points) and Stephen Curry (30) leading the way, the Warriors rode a tremendous third quarter and held off a late Bulls rally for a 119-112 victory at United Center in Chicago.
The Warriors (37-9) led by as much as 19 in the victory gave them a sweep of the two-game season series with the Bulls for only the second time since 2000-01.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Thompson and Curry, AKA the Splash Brothers, were fairly equal partners in taking down the Bulls.
Thompson’s line: 38 points (12-of-22 shooting from the field, including 7-of-13 from beyond the arc, 7-of-9 from the line), four rebounds, two assists and a block. He played 37 minutes and finished plus-14.
Curry’s line: 30 points (10-of-18 shooting, 6-of-11 from deep, 4-of-4 from the line), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal. He played 35 minutes and finished plus-21.
TURNING POINT: Trailing 66-63 at the half, the Warriors opened the second half with a 28-6 burst to take a 91-72 lead on a pair of Durant free throws with 2:59 left in the third quarter.
The Warriors at one point during that stretch reeled off 19 unanswered points, holding Chicago to 0-of-13 shooting and three turnovers.
The Bulls rallied late, getting as close as five inside the final minute before the Warriors closed it out.
INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: Jordan Bell left the game with 11: 36 remaining in the first quarter after sustaining a sprained left ankle in an effort to block a dunk by Chicago center Robin Lopez. Bell did not return and will undergo an MRI test on Thursday. F Draymond Green (R shoulder soreness) and F Andre Iguodala (L calf contusion) were listed as out.
Bulls: G Cameron Payne (R foot surgery) was listed as out. G Kris Dunn left late in the game after landing on his face following a breakaway dunk.
WHAT’S NEXT: The Warriors return to action on Saturday in Houston, where they face the Rockets at Toyota Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:35 p.m.