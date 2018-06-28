Stephen Curry's No. 30: The Most Popular Jersey in the NBA

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half during Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Fresh off another NBA Finals victory, Stephen Curry has gotten the best of LeBron James once again.

Curry is currently the king of NBA jersey popularity, beating out "King" James in sales between April and June, the NBA announced Thursday. The result marks the fourth straight year Curry has topped jersey popularity charts during the spring, according to the Golden State Warriors.

Not to be outdone, the Warriors as a whole for the second consecutive year locked up the top spot on the most popular team merchandise list during the April through June time frame, according to the NBA and the Warriors.

Curry and the Warriors are no strangers to jersey and team merchandise popularity in recent years. For the entire 2017-2018 season — not just this past spring — the superstar point guard's jersey and the team's merchandise sat atop the most popular charts. That marks the third straight season Curry and the Warriors have bested the rest of the league.



Behind Curry and James in jersey popularity in the spring came Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics at No. 3, Kevin Durant of the Warriors at No. 4 and Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 5, according to the association.

Two other Warriors — Klay Thompson and Draymond Green — also cracked the top 15 jersey popularity list. Thompson grabbed the No. 10 spot while Green settled for the No. 13 slot.

When it comes to team merchandise popularity during the spring, the Cavaliers and Celtics finished two and three, respectively, behind the Warriors.