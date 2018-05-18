Hundreds of students are expected to gather in San Francisco for a March for Our Lives rally following the Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas Friday morning. Sam Brock reports.

Hundreds of students are expected to gather in San Francisco for a March for Our Lives rally following the Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas Friday morning.

Demonstrators say they expect Civic Center Plaza to be filled with young people, reminiscent of the nation-wide March for Our Lives in March.

"I’m fed up that not only these things are happening, but they are not getting the attention and anger that they deserve," said Tamalpais High School student and protest organizer Jake Cohen.

A freshman at the Mill Valley school, Cohen stood up in science class Friday and urged his classmates to attend the rally at Civic Center Plaza.

"You need to be there. And this needs to be a priority for you," Cohen said. "Because like I said, these children were murdered at school. It was almost us, it could be us, and it was them today."

Tamiscal High School senior Lola Amador says she refuses to accept a society where active shooter drills for grade-schoolers are the norm.

"You’re actually having these little children rehearsing their deaths," she said. "I knew a little girl who said she was terrified that she had those sneakers that light up because she thought that in a shooting, those were going to give her away.”

Rally organizers are expecting a large crowd filled with students from more than a dozen schools including some that are part of Bay Area Student Activists, a group that participated in March for Our Lives in March.



