Teen Carjacks 2 Cars, Crashes into Castro Valley Home: CHP

A teen is suspected of carjacking two vehicles before crashing into a home on Wilson Avenue in Castro Valley. (May 3, 2019)

Law enforcement officers arrested a teenage driver suspected of carjacking two cars then crashing into a house in Castro Valley early Friday morning.

The suspect reportedly stole a white van in San Leandro on the 300 block of Estudillo Avenue around 1 a.m., officials said.

Alameda County Sheriff's Office deputies then began chasing the car after reports of the driver possibly being armed.

The suspect then crashed into a home on Wilson Avenue in Castro Valley and fled on foot before carjacking a second vehicle a mile away.

The carjacker didn't have luck getting away, crashing into a fence off Castro Valley Blvd near Interstate 580.

Officials were then able to catch him and take him into custody, they said.

No one in the home was injured but the suspect's car ruptured a gas line when he crashed into the garage.

PG&E shut off their gas and the Red Cross assisted the women who live there.