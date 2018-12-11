Suspects Arrested in Santa Con Vandalism at SF Restaurant

Some Santa Claus revelers in San Francisco have made the jolly one's naughty list after trashing a restaurant Saturday night. Jean Elle reports. (Published Monday, Dec. 10, 2018)

Two women in Santa Claus suits suspected of trashing a popular San Francisco restaurant Saturday night were arrested Tuesday evening after surrendering, SFPD said.

Twenty-one year-old San Francisco resident Natalie Alcantar was booked at San Francisco County Jail for felony vandalism. Twenty-one year-old Pacifica resident Hannah Baughman was also booked at San Francisco County Jail for felony vandalism and battery, police said.

The women were participating in the Santa Con event the day of the incident.

Workers at Shalimar, a Pakistani restaurant, were still cleaning up Monday but managed to capture video Saturday night of the Santa Con partiers demanding food they never ordered then one woman with a Santa hat in her hand shoving a cash register, a stereo and just about everything that was on the counter onto the floor.

Alejo Cano Chang said the group came in around 7 p.m. During the woman's outburst, she also threw a sugar shaker at him. The vandalism didn't stop there.

"I came into today, and I saw the door was broken, and I couldn't believe it," Cano Chang said.

Taylor Savvy says he avoids Santa Con because of all the bad behavior. When he heard about the vandalism at lunch Monday, he posted pictures and video on Twitter, demanding the guilty parties come forward and help his favorite neighborhood restaurant fix the damage.

"They owe them an apology," Savvy said. "They should offer to replace the door and undo the damage."

Shalimar closed for about an hour Saturday night to clean up, and workers filed a police report.

Anyone who recognizes the vandals in the images shown should contact San Francisco police.

Do you know the woman who broke the door at Shalimar restaurant on Polk St. Saturday night? Workers say she is part of a group of Santa Con participants who trashed the restaurant. @nbcbayareapic.twitter.com/j9cEo25z4X — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) December 11, 2018