Sweet Heaven! Candytopia Set to Open in San Francisco

Sweet tooths rejoice! Candytopia is here in the Bay Area.

The newest Instagram-able attraction opens Thursday in San Francisco and features walk-through, interactive exhibits, sculptures and artwork made from thousands of pieces of candy.

One exhibit is a giant pool filled with marshmallows that visitors are allowed to jump into.

One of the museum's creators says Candytopia is not just for kids.

"This is a place where from the toddlers to the babies to the millenials to the baby boomers to the grandparents to the grumpiest dad, who doesn't want to be here," Jackie Sorkin said. "Everybody is so happy."

Sorkin is CEO of The Hollywood Candy Girls and star of TLC's "Candy Queen." She and her co-creators have opened two other Candytopia locations in Santa Monica and New York, both to sold-out crowds.