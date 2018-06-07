Taco Bell Dishing Out Free Tacos Thanks to Warriors' Game 3 NBA Finals Win - NBC Bay Area
Taco Bell Dishing Out Free Tacos Thanks to Warriors' Game 3 NBA Finals Win

By Brendan Weber

Published 2 hours ago

    Free taco alert!

    Thanks to the Golden State Warriors' victory in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night, Taco Bell is dishing out free Doritos Locos Tacos at particpating locations across the United States on June 13 from 2 to 6 p.m. local time.

    The free giveaway comes as part of the food chain's "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion. The Warriors "stole" Game 3 by rallying to defeat the Cavaliers away from home in Cleveland.

    Doritos Locos Tacos lovers will only be allowed to chow down on one free taco next Wednesday, according to the chain.

    The tacos will be handed out to interested folks in all 50 states and the District of Columbia while supplies last, according to Taco Bell.

