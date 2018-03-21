The Ladies of 'Big Little Lies' are Back in Monterey - NBC Bay Area
The Ladies of 'Big Little Lies' are Back in Monterey

By Diana San Juan

Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    Monterey just got a little more crowded, the ladies of "Big Little Lies" are back in town.

    HBO began production of the second season of the murder mystery starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kisman and Shailene Woodley last week and the ladies are just as excited as us.

    On Monday, Witherspoon, who also produces the show and stars as Madeline Martha Mackenzie, tweeted a photo of herself and co-star Laura Dern in front of the Seaside Coffee Shop in Monterey with the caption, "Look who are back in town! #BLL"

    Woodley, who plays Jane Chapman and Zoe Kravits, Bonnie Carlson, also shared photos of them in costume. One star who hasn’t been spotted is Maryl Streep, who joined the cast for the second season as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgård's character, Perry Wright.

    The second season of the show, "will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting," according to the cable network.

    "Big Little Lies" season one earned 16 Emmy nominations and eight wins.


