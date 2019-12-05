Thieves Target Tires, Leaving Vehicles Propped Up on Blocks - NBC Bay Area
Thieves Target Tires, Leaving Vehicles Propped Up on Blocks

By Jean Elle

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Honda Fit Targeted for Tire Theft, Car Left on Blocks

    Thieves are now targeting car tires in San Francisco, with residents finding their vehicles left on blocks. One victim's insurance company told her that thieves are specifically targeting Honda Fits. Jean Elle reports. (Published 5 minutes ago)

    Thieves in San Francisco are now targeting car tires, leaving vehicles on blocks in the street after making off with all four wheels.

    One victim, Noe Valley resident Zoe Frankel, said that her insurance company told her Honda Fits are a target nationwide because the tires are small and durable and can be used for street racing.

    “My time is not free and this has been time consuming in the last couple days,” Frankel said.

    A neighbor in the Twin Peaks area said thieves have stolen his truck’s wheels twice in the last two months, most recently on Thanksgiving.

    Back in July, a couple in the Richmond neighborhood had their tires stolen, finding their Toyota propped up on milk crates when they went outside to move it for street sweeping. In the time it took to arrange a tow truck they received a parking ticket, though SFMTA said the ticket would be reversed.

