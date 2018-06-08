Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was was shot in San Francisco Friday in what was reported as the third shooting in San Francisco in less than 24 hours.

The shooting took place in the 1600 block of Polk Street, at the intersection of Polk and Sacramento outside Bob's Donut and Pastried shop, police said, and the victim was taken to the hospital for custody. The suspect remains at large.



Two people died and three others were injured in the two other shootings that took place earlier Thursday.



The San Francisco medical examiner's office has identified two victims killed in separate shootings Thursday.

Vanessa Palma, 34, of South San Francisco, was shot Thursday at 11:12 a.m. in the 4500 block of Mission Street near Santa Rosa Avenue.

Police confirmed just before 2 p.m. Thursday Palma had died. Jaime Poole, 21, of San Francisco, and two other victims were shot in the 1400 block of Treat Avenue near Cesar Chavez Street on Thursday around 3:20 p.m.

The victims were transported to the hospital, and Poole died around 4 p.m.

As of Thursday evening, one of the surviving victims from the Treat Avenue shooting was in critical condition, and the other was in serious condition.



