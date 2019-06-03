Drake reacts in the first half during Game Two of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on June 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada

When it comes to trash-talking Warriors players, Drake seems to think two is better than one.

The rapper upped the ante Sunday night after Game 2 of the NBA Finals, chirping with injured Golden State stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson after the Warriors' 109-104 win over the Toronto Raptors.

As Durant and Thompson waited to congratulate their teammates after the road victory, Thompson responded to someone mentioning Drake.

"See you in The Bay, Aubrey," Thompson said. "You weren't talking tonight, were ya? Bum-a---."

Moments later, Drake talked. As he walked past the Warriors stars in the bowels of Scotiabank Arena, Durant told the Raptors global ambassador to keep his head up. Drake told Thompson and Durant that the Warriors "squeezed that" Game 2 win, but Thompson didn't exactly agree.

"That was light work, too," Thompson told the Toronto native. "Good thing I popped a hammy."

Thompson joined Durant in the Warriors’ locker room after injuring his left hamstring during the fourth quarter. Durant missed his seventh consecutive game after straining his right calf in Game 5 of Golden State's second-round playoff series with the Houston Rockets. Thompson said he can't see himself missing Game 3 on Wednesday night at Oracle Arena, while Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Durant's status moving forward still is up in the air.

If both players are able to suit up and Drake makes his way to Oakland, their courtside conversations will be worth keeping an eye — and an ear — on. That doesn't mean the participants will take it too seriously, though.

After the Raptors' Game 1 win Thursday, Drake and Draymond Green jawed at one another. The two met up for dinner one day later, and Green told NBC Sports Bay Area's Logan Murdock that "it's fun" to go at it with the Grammy winner.

Since the Warriors won Sunday night, Durant and Thompson probably would agree.