Thousands to Flock to Silicon Valley Turkey Trot in San Jose

Thousands of runners on Thursday are expectede to flock to downtown San Jose for the annual "Turkey Trot" race on Thanksgiving.

The 13th annual Applied Materials Silicon Valley Turkey Trot, which is hosted by the Silicon Valley Leadership Group Foundation, will kick off at 8:30 a.m. for most 5K and 10K runners. Some elite runners will fire out a bit earlier.

Youngsters will be able to enjoy a fun run and fun zone while the adults shed some calories.

The race will snake through the downtown area, leading to some road and highway ramp closures during the morning hours.