Handing over cash at a Bay Area bridge toll plaza could become a practice of the past.

The Bay Area Toll Authority on Wednesday will consider two possible changes in favor of all-electronic tolling systems: eliminate stopping at toll booths or remove the toll plazas entirely at state-owned bridges in the region.

Depending on what happens during Wednesday's discussion, the toll authority could present a formal proposal next year.

Commuter Amanda Hicks seemed to be in support of switching to an all-electronic tolling process.

"I do believe that if we were to eliminate having to pay cash and being able to go by another system, it could actually alleviate some congestion going over the bridge," she said."

The Golden Gate Bridge, which is operated separately from other Bay Area bridges, does not feature cash toll booths. Motorists simply zip through the toll plaza and pay electronically.