A Tracy man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman at a Milpitas motel while impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to the Milpitas Police Department.

Stanley Troy Friesen, 54, was arrested last week by Milpitas and Tracy officers at his home for allegations including rape, sodomy, oral copulation and impersonating a police officer. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail and is being held without bail due to a probation violation, police said.

On Jan. 16, Friesen made initial contact with a woman through an internet dating site and arranged to meet her at the Baymont Inn, at 66 S. Main St. in Milpitas, police said.

When the two met at a motel room, Friesen displayed a badge and gun, identifying himself as a police officer, police said. He told the victim he wanted to have sex with her and would not tell anyone about the contact if she complied.

The woman, fearing for her safety and believing Friesen was a police officer, agreed to have sex with him, police said.

Officers tracked Friesen to Tracy and made the arrest on Jan. 25.

Based on the investigation, Milpitas detectives believe Friesen may have sexually assaulted other women he may have met online and is asking anyone who might have had contact with Friesen to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400.

Additionally, the information can be given anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500 or via the Milpitas Police Department website at: http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip.