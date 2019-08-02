Coshmond Hill, 43, was arrested in San Jose after allegedly luring a 12-year-old into an alleyway where he falsely imprisoned and sexually assaulted the victim, police said.

A 43-year-old transient was arrested in San Jose Wednesday around 2:20 p.m. after allegedly luring a 12-year-old victim into an alleyway where he proceeded to falsely imprison and sexually assault the victim, police said.

Coshmond Hill was arrested on three felonies after a witness called police to report a sexual assault in progress. Officers responded to the 100 block of North 4th Street in San Jose where Hill was apprehended within minutes, authorities confirmed.

“My heart goes out to this young victim and family,” said San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia. “I cannot thank the vigilance of our reporting party enough and the rapid apprehension by our patrol units. No one, much less a child, should ever have to endure this type of trauma.”

Hill was arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 years, sodomy of a minor and false imprisonment, all felonies, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Sgt. Sean Pierce or Detective Chris McTiernan at (408) 537-1381.