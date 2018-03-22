Man Dies After Crashing Vehicle Inside Travis Air Force Base - NBC Bay Area
Man Dies After Crashing Vehicle Inside Travis Air Force Base

There are "no current threats to the base or the community" and the investigation is ongoing

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 2 hours ago

    Unauthorized Vehicle Crash Inside Travis Air Force Base

    A man died after officials said he gained an unauthorized access to the Travis Air Force Base in Solano County with a vehicle which crashed Wednesday evening. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A man died after officials said he gained an unauthorized access to the Travis Air Force Base in Solano County with a vehicle which crashed Wednesday evening.

    Travis Air Force Base first responders and Fairfield emergency officials responded to the incident near the base's main gate between 6:55 and 7:00 p.m., officials said. 

    The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Travis Air Force Base's Chief of Media Relations Sarah J. Johnson. There are "no current threats to the base or the community" and the investigation is ongoing, Johnson said.

    No other information was immediately available. 

    The Travis Air Force Base is comprised of more than 26,000 active duty, reservists and civilian employees.

    The host unit of Travis Air Force Base controls more than $11 billion in total resources and handles more cargo and passengers than any other military air terminal in the United States.

