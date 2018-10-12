A truck fell off a highway in Mendocino County Thursday after the driver ignored California Department of Transportation's warning to not drive through a current construction zone. (Published 49 minutes ago)

A truck fell off a highway in Mendocino County Thursday after the driver ignored California Department of Transportation's warning to not drive through a current construction zone.

Signs posted throughout State Route 175 between Hopland and Lakeport warned drivers with vehicles over 39 feet not to drive through the zone where a retaining wall is currently being built.

"Multiple signs are posted to warn truck drivers of this length restriction, but drivers continue to try to go through. Sometimes they simply get stuck, but others end up going over the embankment," Caltrans said in a statement.

The driver was not injured, according to Caltrans.

The truck company will work with the Caltrans permit office to recover the truck out of a local ravine, causing the highway to close down for cleanup of hazardous waste, according to a Caltrans spokesman.

In January, a similar incident occured where a truck carrying bottles of wine veered off of the road, Caltrans said.