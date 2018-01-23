Twitter's Chief Operating Officer Resigns

Chief operating officer of Twitter is leaving the social media world to join startup tech company SoFi as chief executive officer, according to CNBC.

San Francisco-based Twitter announced Anthony Noto's resignation on Tuesday. Noto, who spent nearly four years working at the social media giant, will take the lead at the online personal finance company on March 1, reports indicated.

Twitter said its other executives will take over Noto's duties overseeing business operations and advertising sales, according to reports. However, Twitter has already suffered a hit with its stock taking a roughly 3 percent drop in early trading following the announcement.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO and founder, took to the social media site to share his thoughts on the transition.

"I'm really sad to see @anthonynoto leave us, but I'm happy for him and really proud of everything he's accomplished at Twitter," Dorsey said in a tweet Tuesday. "He's been a friend, partner, and mentor to me for years."