Crews late Sunday responded to a two-alarm brush fire in the Fremont foothills, and police evacuated a small number of residences in the area, according to fire and police officials.

The fire was burning at 90 Montalban Drive, near Mission Boulevard, fire officials said.

Fremont police evacuated a small number of residences near 36990 Mission Blvd. All evacuated residents were asked to respond to the parking lot of 585 Mowry Ave.

No additional evacuations were anticipated, and police asked the public to avoid Mission Blvd north of Mayhews Road.

The first call came at about 10 p.m., fire officials said.

No further details were immediately available.