Two-Alarm Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations in Fremont: Police - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Two-Alarm Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations in Fremont: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Two-Alarm Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations in Fremont: Police

    Crews late Sunday responded to a two-alarm brush fire in the Fremont foothills, and police evacuated a small number of residences in the area, according to fire and police officials.

    The fire was burning at 90 Montalban Drive, near Mission Boulevard, fire officials said.

    Fremont police evacuated a small number of residences near 36990 Mission Blvd. All evacuated residents were asked to respond to the parking lot of 585 Mowry Ave.

    No additional evacuations were anticipated, and police asked the public to avoid Mission Blvd north of Mayhews Road.

    The first call came at about 10 p.m., fire officials said.

    No further details were immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices