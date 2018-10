An apparent explosion and fire at a house in East San Jose injured two men, according to San Jose police.

The explosion occurred just after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Moonflower Court in the Evergreen Valley area of San Jose, police said. Both injured men were taken to a hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Surrounding homes were evacuated, and the San Jose PD Bomb Unit responded to the scene, police said.

No further details were immediately available.