Two people were transported to the hospital Saturday morning following a balcony collapse from the third story at a residence in San Francisco.

A balcony collapsed at 2020 Lawton St. around 6 a.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The women sustained serious injuries and are being treated at San Francisco General Hospital.

San Francisco Bulding Inspectors were called to the scene to evaluate the building, fire officals said.

No further information was immediately available.