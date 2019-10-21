Uber App Connects Riders to Public Transit Options - NBC Bay Area
Uber App Connects Riders to Public Transit Options

By Roz Plater

Published 26 minutes ago

    Olly Curtis/Future via Getty Images
    File image

    People trying to get around the Bay Area using public transportation can turn to the Uber app.

    Instead of selecting UberX or UberPool, Uber users can now choose the transit feature, which presents them with a list of public transportation options, including BART, bus, train and ferry service, available in their area. The feature tells users how long their public transit trip will take and how much it will cost.

    Uber's transit journey planning service has already rolled out in cities such as Denver, Boston, London and Sydney.

    Despite possibly losing riders to public transportation, Uber still plans to roll out the service in additional cities by the end of the year.

    Uber has every reason to want to be a good neighbor. Ride-sharing companies have been accused of adding to the congestion on Bay Area roadways.

