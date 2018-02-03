Uber Eats to Offer Specials for Super Bowl Sunday

What's Super Bowl Sunday without the delicious food to snack on during the final moments of the game?

UberEATS, the meal delivery app, reported that Halal Guys’ Combo Platter took the trophy for the most ordered food item in San Francisco during last year’s game.

Right behind Halal Guys' was none other than tacos from Tacomania.

As Super Bowl LIII approaches, these two fan favorites prepare to face off once again.

For Super Bowl fans ready for the game - and the food - UberEATS will be offering a $5 food item for those who have the app. Users simply have to open the app on their mobile device between Feb. 2 and Feb.4, tap the “Game Day Faves” banner and select from a list of $5 food options from restaurants in the Bay Area.

What will you order for the big game?