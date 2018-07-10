Upcoming Antioch Music Festival Raising Questions

A huge music festival is scheduled to take place this weekend at the Contra Costa fairgrounds in Antioch, but some are questioning whether it will deliver on what it's promoting. Chery Hurd reports. (Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018)

A huge music festival is scheduled to take place this weekend at the Contra Costa fairgrounds in Antioch, but some say there are signs it won't deliver on what it's promoting.

The XO Music Festival has some big names attached to it: Ludacris, T.I., Flavor Flav and local artist Mistah Fab.

But on Tuesday night there weren't any signs of preparations being made at the fairgrounds, and NBC Bay Area learned some performers who were once part of the lineup aren’t coming.

The festival has been heavily promoted on YouTube, and its website promises more than 100 music acts performing across seven stages from Friday to Sunday.

Bob Rosenberg, with the band Will to Power, was scheduled to play the first day. But he told NBC Bay Area the band isn’t coming.

"As of yet, we haven’t received a deposit or a contract," Rosenberg said.

For him, that was a red flag.

"The original ads were saying these luxury hotels and air conditioned buses transporting everybody," he said. "Everything sounded too good to be true."

Flavor Flav and the group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony have the festival listed on their official websites. Headliners T.I., the Sugar Hill Gang and Ludacris do not have the event listed.

Dave Brooks first reported on the growing questions about the festival on his website Amplyfi. While looking into the festival, he says he ran into a lot of road blocks, including the fact that some sponsors listed on the website were not associated with the event.

"The promoters of the event tried to conceal their identity from me," he said. "There was a resistance to answer basic questions."

When he finally got a contract for the XO Music Festival concert, he found the name of a man known as Sami Habib, who has been accused of real estate fraud in Fremont.

It’s the festival’s first year, and there is concern the organizers don’t know what they’re getting into.

"If they try to do it, and they don’t have the basic life safety functions in place, this could be dangerous for the public," Brooks said.