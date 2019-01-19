A police chase was captured on video Saturday afternoon on Highway 101 on the Peninsula.

The chase started on the Bay Bridge around 12: 15 p.m. after California High Patrol received several reports of a Toyota sedan colliding with several other vehicles on the bridge and not stopping, according to San Francisco CHIP Officer Vu Williams.

The suspect vehicle was later located the southbound Highway 101, driving at regular speed, Williams said. One or two of the tires blew on their own, possibly from driving over something or having to do with the hit-and-run accidents on the Bay Bridge, and the car was stopped near Broadway in Burlingame, according to CHP.

The driver was identified as a man in his 50s. He was taken to the hospital and being evaluated for drugs or alcohol.