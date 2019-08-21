Video Captures Shooting on Busy Market Street in SF

A bystander captured video of gunfire on a crowded street in the middle of the day Tuesday in San Francisco that left one person suffering from life-threatening injuries. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published 12 minutes ago)

The shots rang out on Market and Sixth streets, and people are seen running for their lives.

One brave bystander stood her ground and captured the shooting on her cellphone.

In the video shot by Jenny Shao, one initial shot is heard. Then, seconds later, a flurry of gunshots rings out as the camera pans over to a gunman firing on a crowded Market Street and running from the scene.

RAW: Video Captures Gunfire, Shooter on SF's Market Street

"I took out my camera; I knew something was going on," Shao said.

Shao was merely walking down the street when it all happened.

"There was somebody screaming," she said. "I assumed it was a gun because of the popping sound. What I saw with my camera was somebody brandishing a gun."

In the video, people can be seen ducking for cover and sprinting away. Police arrived at the scene quickly.

"During our investigation, we located a victim that was injured. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries," police said.

The gunman is still on the loose, police said.

Investigators are hoping to view other video or talk to other witnesses to help them solve the case.