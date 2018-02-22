Vintage Curry Takes Over, Leads Warriors Past Clippers

Stephen Curry and the Warriors take down the Clippers. (Feb. 22, 2018)

OAKLAND -- Perhaps the Warriors have seen and heard enough about substandard first quarters.

They came out of the locker room Thursday with a purpose, taking a 10-point lead in the first seven minutes and holding on for a 134-127 win over the Clippers at Oracle Arena.

All four Warriors All-Stars scored in double figures, with Stephen Curry totaling a game-high 44 points. Kevin Durant added 24, Klay Thompson 19 and Draymond Green 14.

The Warriors (45-14) shot 63.7 percent from the field, including 56 percent beyond the arc.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: Curry was terrific early and absurd late, scoring 11 points in the final seven minutes.

Curry’s line: 44 points (14-of-19 shooting from the field, including 8-of-11 from beyond the arc), team-high 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals. He played 37 minutes and finished plus-8.

OF NOTE: Thompson entered the game with 9,995 career points, needing only 5 more to join the franchise’s 10,000-point club. He got there in 103 the first seconds.

Thompson made a 3-pointer with 10:45 left in the first quarter to move past Joe Barry Carroll (9,996 points) and into 10th place on the team’s all-time list.

On the very next possession, Thompson drilled another triple, with 10:17 left in the quarter, to run his total to 10,001.

TURNING POINT: Though the Warriors led for all but 30 first-quarter seconds, going up as much as 18 in the first half, the Clippers got as close as two in the final minutes before the Warriors closed it out by outscoring LA 14-9 over the final 2:09.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: F Jordan Bell (L ankle inflammation) and G Pat McCaw (L wrist fracture) were listed as out.

Clippers: G Avery Bradley (sports hernia), G Patrick Beverley (R knee surgery) and G Jawun Evans (lower abdominal soreness) were listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Warriors return to action Saturday afternoon at 5:35 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Pregame coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 4:30, with postgame coverage immediately following the game.