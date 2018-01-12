Walnut Creek Students on Alert After Being Approached by Men

An East Bay community is on alert Friday after Walnut Creek Intermediate School students reported being approached by men in two separate incidents in under a week. Pete Suratos reports.

An East Bay community is on alert Friday after Walnut Creek Intermediate School students reported being approached by men in two separate incidents in under a week.



Marie Morgan, the superintendent of the Walnut Creek School District, wrote a letter to parents on Thursday.

The first encounter occurred around 4:30 p.m. Monday when a man went up to a group walking east on Ygnacio Valley Road toward Homestead Avenue, less than half a mile from their school, Morgan wrote. The students talked to school officials, and the police are now investigating the incident.

Two days later, a man tried to engage a male student in conversation around 4 p.m. at a 7-Eleven on Civic Drive. The suspect allegedly showed the boy a sexually explicit text message on his phone, school Morgan said.

The student responded by going to a nearby business and waiting for the man to leave. He then informed the police.

The suspect in the most recent incident is described as a man in his 20s, who is 6 feet tall with a thin build and bald head. He was wearing a black Star Wars T-shirt and black sweatpants with a white stripe, and sported a neon green cast on his left arm, according to Morgan.

Police do not believe the two incidents are connected, but say they are disturbing nonetheless. A larger number of officers than usual will be stationed in the vicinity of the school at the start and end of each day.

People with information are asked to contact Walnut Creek police at (925) 935-6400 or Sgt. Andy Brown at (925) 256-3553.