Warriors Back in the Win Column After Beating Suns

PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 08: David West #3 of the Golden State Warriors high fives Shaun Livingston #34 during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on April 8, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Seeking rhythm after consecutive losses, the Warriors found some Sunday and capitalized on it in a 117-100 win over a fading Suns team looking forward to summer.

Klay Thompson scored 22 of his game-high 34 points the first quarter, when the Warriors took a lead less than three minutes after tipoff and stayed ahead throughout.

Five other Warriors also scored in double figures, as Kevin Durant tossed in 17 points, Draymond Green and Quinn Cook 14 each, JaVale McGee 11 and Shaun Livingston 10.

The Warriors (58-23) shot 52.2 percent from the field and limited Phoenix to 42.9 percent in beating the Suns for the 15th consecutive time, their longest win streak over any team in franchise history.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: It didn’t take long for Thompson to ignite the offense and generate a buzz inside Talking Stick Resort Arena with his first quarter sharpshooting.

Thompson’s line: 34 points (14-of-23 shooting from the field, including 6-of-13 from beyond the arc), three rebounds, one assist and one steal. He played 34 minutes and was plus-14.

Thompson’s 22-point first quarter marked the eighth time in his career that he scored at least 20 points in a quarter but the first such instance this season.

TURNING POINT: After the Suns closed within four, 33-29, at the end of the first quarter, the Warriors opened the second quarter with a 14-5 run, taking a 47-34 lead on a Cook layup with 8:39 left in the half.

The Suns got no closer than eight for the rest of the half and no closer than nine in the second half.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: G Shaun Livingston (R knee soreness) was listed as questionable and upgraded to available. G Stephen Curry (L MCL sprain), G/F Andre Iguodala (L knee soreness) and G Pat McCaw (lumbosacral bone bruise) were listed as out.

Suns: G Troy Daniels (R ankle sprain) was listed as questionable and upgraded to available. G Devin Booker (R hand sprain), C/F Marquese Chriss (L hip pain), F Josh Jackson (R quad contusion), G Elfrid Payton (L knee tendinopathy), F T.J. Warren (L knee inflammation) were listed as questionable and downgraded to out. G Brandon Knight (L ACL surgery) and F/C Alan Williams (R knee soreness) are listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Warriors travel to Salt Lake City, where they will play their regular-season finale against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Tuesday night. Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 5 p.m. PT, with tipoff scheduled for 6:10.