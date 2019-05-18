Warriors Beat Blazers 110-99, Lead Series 3-0

PORTLAND, OREGON - MAY 18: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors high fives Draymond Green #23 during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers in game three of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Moda Center on May 18, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

The Warriors are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for a fifth consecutive season.

With Stephen Curry and Draymond Green leading the charge Saturday night, they hung a 110-99 loss on the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center to take a three games-to-none lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals.

The Warriors overcome an 18-point deficit by limiting the Blazers to 33 points on 30.8 percent shooting in the second half.

