Warriors Beat Blazers 110-99, Lead Series 3-0

The Warriors are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for a fifth consecutive season.
With Stephen Curry and Draymond Green leading the charge Saturday night, they hung a 110-99 loss on the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center to take a three games-to-none lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals.
The Warriors overcome an 18-point deficit by limiting the Blazers to 33 points on 30.8 percent shooting in the second half.
