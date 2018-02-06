Warriors Blitzed Early, Rocked by Thunder, 125-105

OAKLAND, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots over Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on February 6, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

OAKLAND -- Playing a marquee game against a quality opponent, the Warriors of this era have rarely looked as helpless as they did Tuesday night against Oklahoma City.

The defending champs trailed from the opening seconds until the final horn brought a merciful end to a 125-105 loss that sent a hush through Oracle Arena.

Kevin Durant scored 33 points against his former team, but he didn’t have much help on offense, as Stephen Curry had 21 points and Klay Thompson 12.

The Warriors (41-13) committed 25 turnovers, leading to 38 Thunder points, in taking their third defeat in four games.

The Warriors are 0-2 against OKC this season, losing by a combined 37 points.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: The Warriors were abused to such a degree that no one had anything of consequence that was positive. OKC barely was threatened.

As superb as Russell Westbrook was, and he owned the first half, Paul George was the most complete player on the floor.

George’s line: 38 points (11-of-23 shooting from the field, including 6-of-11 from deep, 10-of-12 from the line), six steals, five rebounds and three assists. He played 36 minutes and finished plus-22.

TURNING POINT: There was no suspense, as the spanking began early and continued through the evening. The Thunder needed less than seven minutes to build a 10-point lead and took a 14-point lead (42-28) into the second quarter.

OKC led by as much as 24 and remained ahead by double digits over the final 39 minutes.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: F Jordan Bell (L ankle inflammation) was listed as out.

Thunder: F Carmelo Anthony (R ankle sprain) left in the first quarter and did not return. G/F Andre Roberson (L patellar tendon rupture) was listed as out.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Warriors return to the court Thursday night at Oracle Arena, where they will face the Dallas Mavericks. Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 6:30, with tipoff scheduled for 7:35.