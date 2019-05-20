Warriors NBA Finals Tickets Go on Sale Tuesday

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 16: A view of introductions prior to game two of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers at ORACLE Arena on May 16, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors say that single game tickets for the first two home games of the NBA Finals will go on sale Tuesday with exclusive presale events before becoming available to the general public at 4 p.m.

The Warriors, who advanced to the NBA Finals on Monday by completing a 4-0 sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers, will host Game 3 at 6 p.m. June 5, and Game 4 at 6 p.m. June 7 at Oracle Arena, in addition to the if-necessary Game 6, scheduled for 6 p.m. June 13.

The team will open the NBA Finals on May 30 against the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The first presale event begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday for season ticket holders. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, presale events will begin for members of the Warriors' Season Ticket Priority Wait List and for Santa Cruz Warriors season ticket holders.

At noon on Tuesday Warriors Insiders members will receive information on participating in a presale event, before tickets go on-sale to the general public at 4 p.m. Fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for the team's first two home games of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, exclusively online at warriors.com.

For more information visit warriors.com.