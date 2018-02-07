Stephen Curry #30, owner Joe Lacob and the Golden State Warriors point to their 2017 NBA Championship banner prior to their NBA game against the Houston Rockets at ORACLE Arena on October 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Warriors have lost three out of their last four games, but they still have plenty of reasons to be happy — 3.1 billion reasons.

On Wednesday, Forbes came out with their NBA team values and the Warriors are only going up. According to Forbes, the Warriors are now worth $3.1 billion. The value is a 19-percent increase from last season.

The same report has the average NBA team at $1.65 billion, up 22 percent.

Golden State now ranks third overall in the NBA behind the No. 1 Knicks ($3.6 billion) and No. 2 Lakers ($3.3 billion). The team jumped the Chicago Bulls (No. 4, $2.6 billion) in Forbes' rankings.

Fans may not be happy with this, but a big reason the Warriors are worth even more now is because of ticket prices. The defending champs raised the price of admission by 25 percent and fans are still flocking to Oracle Arena.

This is the first time ever that every NBA team has been worth an average of $1 billion, according to Forbes.