Steph Curry hits his ball back on the green at the 14th hole during the final round of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2019 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry played a little golf with some family and friends over the weekend. He didn't win, but he didn't fare too badly.

Curry on Sunday finished tied for seventh in the annual American Century Championship celebrity tournament at South Lake Tahoe. He scored a final-round 74, making the biggest jump in the standings among the top 20 finishers.

NFL analyst and former quarterback Tony Romo won the title for the second straight year at Edgewood Tahoe South at Stateline, Nevada.

Curry finished in a tie with former San Jose Sharks player and NHL analyst Jeremy Roenick.

Former Oakland A's pitcher Mark Mulder finished second; former Sharks captain Joe Pavelski came in 11th; and Curry's dad, former NBA player Dell Curry finished tied for 15th.