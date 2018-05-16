HOUSTON, TX - MAY 16: Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets drives against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half of Game Two of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 16, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

HOUSTON -- Sloppy and defensively disengaged from the start, the Warriors never gathered momentum Wednesday night in a 127-105 loss to the energized Rockets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

The best-of-seven series is now tied at 1-1.

Kevin Durant poured in a game-high 38 points, but got little scoring help. Stephen Curry, with 16 points, was the only other Warrior to reach double figures.

The Warriors committed 15 turnovers, off which Houston scored 15 points. Houston scored 13 points on 11 first-half turnovers.

An even bigger issue for the Warriors was 3-point defense. The Rockets were 16-of-42 from deep, and 10-of-23 while seizing control in the first half.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: On a night when the Warriors struggled mightily on offense, Durant was the lone exception. He was the reason why the Warriors weren’t completely blown out.

Durant’s line: 38 points (13-of-22 shooting from the field, 3-of-7 from beyond the arc, 9-of-9 from the line) and three rebounds. He played 35 minutes and finished an eye-popping minus-28.

TURNING POINT: After the Warriors closed within five, 40-35, on a Klay Thompson 3-pointer with 6:56 left in the second quarter, the Rockets came back with a 20-7 run, going up 60-42 on a layup by Eric Gordon with 2:28 left in half.

Houston took a 64-50 lead into the second half. The Warriors trailed by double digits over the entire second half.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: G Pat McCaw (lumbar spine contusion) was listed as out.

Rockets: No injuries reported.

WHAT’S NEXT: Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday at Oracle Arena. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. Pacific.