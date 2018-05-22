Warriors Fall to Rockets in Game 4 of Conference Finals

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 22: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a call during Game Four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at ORACLE Arena on May 22, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

OAKLAND -- Too many defensive lapses, too many turnovers and too many missed shots were too much for the Warriors to overcome Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.

The result was a 95-92 loss to the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals that leaves the best-of-seven series tied at two games apiece.

Stephen Curry totaled 28 points and Kevin Durant put in 27. But those two, along with Klay Thompson, combined for 23-of-63 shooting against a solid Houston defense.

Unable to find any rhythm or pace down the stretch, the Warriors were 3-of-18 from the field in the fourth quarter, during which they were outscored 25-12.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: With the Warriors trailing for most of the second and third quarters, Curry came alive, giving them a 10-point lead they could not hold.

Curry’s line: 28 points (10-of-26 shooting from the field, including 6-of-13 beyond the arc, 2-of-2 from the line), six rebounds, two assists and two steals. He played 38 minutes and finished plus-10.

TURNING POINT: After the Warriors took an 80-70 lead into the fourth quarter, Houston reeled off a 21-6 run, taking a 91-86 lead with 3:30 to play.

The Warriors pulled within two, 94-92, on a free throw by Draymond Green with 37.7 seconds remaining. A Chris Paul free throw made it 95-92 inside the final second.

The Warriors had one last shot, a Curry 3-pointer from the corner that bounced off the rim after the horn sounded.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors in-game: Thompson sustained a strained left knee in the second quarter but was able to return to the game.

Warriors pregame: F Andre Iguodala (L lateral leg contusion) was listed as questionable and downgraded to out prior to tipoff. G Pat McCaw (lumbar spine contusion) is listed as out.

Rockets: No injuries listed.

WHAT’S NEXT: Game 5 is scheduled for Thursday. Pregame coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 4:30 p.m. Pacific, with tipoff at Toyota Center set for 6 p.m.