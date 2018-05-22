Warriors Fall to Rockets in Game 4 of Conference Finals

OAKLAND -- Too many defensive lapses, too many turnovers and too many missed shots were too much for the Warriors to overcome Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.
The result was a 95-92 loss to the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals that leaves the best-of-seven series tied at two games apiece.
Stephen Curry totaled 28 points and Kevin Durant put in 27. But those two, along with Klay Thompson, combined for 23-of-63 shooting against a solid Houston defense.
Unable to find any rhythm or pace down the stretch, the Warriors were 3-of-18 from the field in the fourth quarter, during which they were outscored 25-12.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: With the Warriors trailing for most of the second and third quarters, Curry came alive, giving them a 10-point lead they could not hold.
Curry’s line: 28 points (10-of-26 shooting from the field, including 6-of-13 beyond the arc, 2-of-2 from the line), six rebounds, two assists and two steals. He played 38 minutes and finished plus-10.
TURNING POINT: After the Warriors took an 80-70 lead into the fourth quarter, Houston reeled off a 21-6 run, taking a 91-86 lead with 3:30 to play.
The Warriors pulled within two, 94-92, on a free throw by Draymond Green with 37.7 seconds remaining. A Chris Paul free throw made it 95-92 inside the final second.
The Warriors had one last shot, a Curry 3-pointer from the corner that bounced off the rim after the horn sounded.
INJURY UPDATE: Warriors in-game: Thompson sustained a strained left knee in the second quarter but was able to return to the game.
Warriors pregame: F Andre Iguodala (L lateral leg contusion) was listed as questionable and downgraded to out prior to tipoff. G Pat McCaw (lumbar spine contusion) is listed as out.
Rockets: No injuries listed.
WHAT’S NEXT: Game 5 is scheduled for Thursday. Pregame coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 4:30 p.m. Pacific, with tipoff at Toyota Center set for 6 p.m.