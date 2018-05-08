Crews late Tuesday afternoon are responding to a water main break at 66th Avenue and San Leandro Street in Oakland, near the Coliseum BART station.

The Oakland Athletics are advising fans to avoid the intersection when heading to and from the ballpark. The A's Tuesday evening host the Houston Astros for a game at the coliseum.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are also hosting the New Orleans Pelicans at nearby Oracle Arena for Game 5 of its second-round NBA Playoffs series.

No other information was immediately available.



