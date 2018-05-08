Water Main Break Reported Near Coliseum BART Station in Oakland - NBC Bay Area
Water Main Break Reported Near Coliseum BART Station in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 46 minutes ago

    Crews late Tuesday afternoon are responding to a water main break at 66th Avenue and San Leandro Street in Oakland, near the Coliseum BART station.

    The Oakland Athletics are advising fans to avoid the intersection when heading to and from the ballpark. The A's Tuesday evening host the Houston Astros for a game at the coliseum.

    Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are also hosting the New Orleans Pelicans at nearby Oracle Arena for Game 5 of its second-round NBA Playoffs series.

    No other information was immediately available.


