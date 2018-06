East Bay Municipal Utility District crews were at the scene of a water main break on the 2700 block of park Boulevard in Oakland Saturday.

East Bay Municipal Utility District crews are at the scene of a water main break on the 2700 block of park Boulevard in Oakland Saturday.

Emergency crews received calls about the incident around 6:30 p.m. and upon arrival, assessed the number of streets impacted and the number of customers without water service.

Residents are asked to avoid the area of 7th Street and Park Boulevard.

No additional information was immediately available.