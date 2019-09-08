Close Call: Whale, Sailboat Almost Collide Near Golden Gate Bridge - NBC Bay Area
Close Call: Whale, Sailboat Almost Collide Near Golden Gate Bridge

By Brendan Weber

Published 33 minutes ago

    RAW: Whale, Sailboat Almost Collide

    Watch as a sailboat steers out of the way of a whale swimming near the Golden Gate Bridge.

    (Published 36 minutes ago)

    Whale watchers soaking in the sights near the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday afternoon witnessed a whale and sailboat nearly collide.

    Video of the close call showed the whale surface for air right in front of a sailboat, forcing the crew on the boat to make a hard turn and steer clear of the animal's path.

    The crew on a nearby San Francisco Whale Tours boat said the whale was OK.

    The encounter happened around 5 p.m. about 500 yards west of the bridge.

    Humpback Whale Struck and Killed by Ship on SF Bay

    [BAY] Humpback Whale Struck and Killed by Ship on SF Bay

    Whale watchers said Monday another whale was struck and killed Sunday near Alcatraz Island. Mark Matthews reports.

    (Published Monday, Sept. 2, 2019)

    Earlier this month, whale watchers said a whale was struck and killed by a ship near Alcatraz.

