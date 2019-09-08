Watch as a sailboat steers out of the way of a whale swimming near the Golden Gate Bridge.

Whale watchers soaking in the sights near the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday afternoon witnessed a whale and sailboat nearly collide.

Video of the close call showed the whale surface for air right in front of a sailboat, forcing the crew on the boat to make a hard turn and steer clear of the animal's path.

The crew on a nearby San Francisco Whale Tours boat said the whale was OK.

The encounter happened around 5 p.m. about 500 yards west of the bridge.

Earlier this month, whale watchers said a whale was struck and killed by a ship near Alcatraz.