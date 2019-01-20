An East Palo Alto woman faces felony burglary and robbery charges after walking into an apparent stranger's house in Woodside Sunday afternoon and live-streaming a rant on social media before stripping to her underwear and walking into the backyard, San Mateo County Sheriff's investigators said.

Sheriff's detectives said Akilah Hasan, 26, walked into a house in the 500 block of Rocky Way in Woodside at about 3:20 p.m. Sunday and found a resident upstairs. Hasan is believed to have then grabbed the resident's cellphone and started live-streaming her burglary over social media, said sheriff's Detective Rosemerry Blankswade.

"She was inviting people over (to that house) for a party," said Blankswade, adding that it wasn't clear what else she was talking about while live-streaming. "We didn't get a good explanation."

During the live feed, Hasan stripped to her underwear, and then carried the cellphone into the backyard and continued her feed, Blankswade.

The resident then locked the door behind Hasan and called the sheriff's office.

Hasan was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of burglary and robbery, both felonies. Blankswade said it isn't yet known whether Hasan had been using alcohol or drugs before or during the incident.

Anyone with other information about this incident is encouraged to call the sheriff's office anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.