Woman Injured in Rock Throwing Incident in Downtown San Jose

A woman was injured when a man allegedly threw a rock at her in Downtown San Jose on Wednesday night.

The incident occured in the area of 2nd and Julian Street. VTA employees witnessed the man threw a rock at the woman's car, and when she exited the car to check for damage, the man threw a rock that striked her in the head.

San Jose Police arrested the suspect and took him into custody.

The male suspect then fled northbound on 2nd, before he was detained.

The woman was transported to a nearby trauma center in stable condition, accordin to police.



