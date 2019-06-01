A 36-year-old woman was killed and another was seriously injured Saturday following an accident involving five vehicles in Berkeley.

Berkeley Police say a five people in a Tesla were driving westbound just before noon Saturday on Haste Street when its 22-year-old San Leandro male driver struck a Ford Fiesta and a pick-up truck that were also traveling in the same direction. The impact of the initial collision forced the Fiesta to hit two parked cars and the sedan caught on fire.

Four people inside the Ford Fiesta were transported to a nearby hospital, where one of the two rear passengers died, police said. The other passenger, a 32-year-old woman, is currently in "critical condition." The two are believed to be sisters, according to Berkeley police spokesperson Byron White.

One of the passengers in the Tesla was also transported to hospital, police said. The condition of others' injuries weren't immediately known.

Officer White says the driver of the Tesla cooperated with investigators and he believes that no drugs were a factor in the collision.

"We do believe, however, that speed was a factor in this collision," White said.