AAPI Community Holds San Francisco Rally Amid Attacks Against Elderly People

Community members came out for a march and rally in San Francisco Sunday to denounce more recent unprovoked attacks on Asian elders.

People gathered in Washington Square Park, carrying signs and calling for more concrete efforts in the city to protect members of the AAPI community.

It was a unified response to violent attacks on Asian elders, two most recently in San Francisco.

Christina Chen attended Sunday's rally. She is with a group that does foot patrols in Oakland and helps escort seniors on their errands.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“It’s clear to us and our community that there is an epidemic of racism and violence targeted in our community. I hear it from the elders, we patrol with we hear it from family members as well people are scared,” she said.

In a recent attack, a 70-year-old woman was beaten and attacked at her senior living facility. A resident said the notices are posted in the buildings with photos and urging people to be mindful of surroundings at all times.

Organizers said they want a townhall meeting with the police chief to have a conversation and be able to advocate for the right solutions and they’re also calling for enhanced safety at low income senior housing.

“We have to fight for our right to make sure that our voices are heard and that we are in the process of getting safety and accountability for our community,” said Justin Zhu with the organization, “Stand with Asian Americans.”

Police spoke to the crowd during the rally and NBC Bay Area asked police about the efforts that are underway.

“I know at Central Station, I can speak to that we have put patrols out we have foot beats working. We are also doing some other investigations to really kind of saturate the area and keep our to get more eyes and ears out on the street,” said Mark Moreno with San Francisco Police Department.

After the rally, the marched headed out on Columbus Street and the group vowed to keep speaking up.