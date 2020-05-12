San Jose

About 200 Goats Escape, Roam the Streets of East San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Well this is something you don't see every day, much less in quarantine. A tribe of goats went wild Tuesday evening in a neighborhood in east San Jose.

Terry Roelands said the hill behind his home caught on fire about 15 years ago and since then, they use goats a few times a year to clear the brush.

On Tuesday evening, one of the goats was eating flowers over a fence and somehow tapped one of the electric fences, causing it and others to break the boards on the fence, Roelands said. 

This allowed about 200 goats to escape through a backyard and out onto the streets.

“When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were wreaking havoc on our street,” tweeted Roelands' son Zach.

A rancher got the goats back onto the ranchlands in about five minutes, Roelands said.

“This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine,” tweeted Zach.

This article tagged under:

San Josecaught on camera
