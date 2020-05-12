About 200 Goats Escape, Roam the Streets of East San Jose

Well this is something you don't see every day, much less in quarantine. A tribe of goats went wild Tuesday evening in a neighborhood in east San Jose.

Terry Roelands said the hill behind his home caught on fire about 15 years ago and since then, they use goats a few times a year to clear the brush.

On Tuesday evening, one of the goats was eating flowers over a fence and somehow tapped one of the electric fences, causing it and others to break the boards on the fence, Roelands said.

This allowed about 200 goats to escape through a backyard and out onto the streets.

“When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were wreaking havoc on our street,” tweeted Roelands' son Zach.

A rancher got the goats back onto the ranchlands in about five minutes, Roelands said.

“This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine,” tweeted Zach.