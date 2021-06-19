About 50,000 Customers Without Power in Parts of East Bay: PG&E

PG&E is reporting that at least 50,000 customers are experiencing a power outage in the East Bay cities of Fremont and Union City.

According to PG&E's outage map, the power was lost to the customers just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

About 33,500 customers are without power in Union City. While 17,362 customers are experiencing a power outage in Fremont.

Customers in Hayward and Newark are also impacted, according to PG&E.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

This story is developing, Refresh page for updates.