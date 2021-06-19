PG&E

About 50,000 Customers Without Power in Parts of East Bay: PG&E

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

PG&E is reporting that at least 50,000 customers are experiencing a power outage in the East Bay cities of Fremont and Union City.

According to PG&E's outage map, the power was lost to the customers just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

About 33,500 customers are without power in Union City. While 17,362 customers are experiencing a power outage in Fremont.

Local

Oakland 1 hour ago

1 Dead, 3 Injured in Shooting at Lake Merritt

San Francisco 2 hours ago

SF Cable Car Operators Ready to Get Back to the Slot

Customers in Hayward and Newark are also impacted, according to PG&E.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

This story is developing, Refresh page for updates.

This article tagged under:

PG&EFremontunion citypower outages
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us