About 50,000 Customers Without Power in Parts of East Bay: PG&E

PG&E is reporting that at least 50,000 customers are experiencing a power outage in the East Bay cities of Fremont and Union City.
According to PG&E's outage map, the power was lost to the customers just before 7 p.m. Saturday.
About 33,500 customers are without power in Union City. While 17,362 customers are experiencing a power outage in Fremont.
Customers in Hayward and Newark are also impacted, according to PG&E.
The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.
